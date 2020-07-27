DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A car rear-ended a semi-trailer in a Monday crash, Decatur firefighters said.
Authorities told WAND-TV they were called at around 6 p.m. to the area of Brush College Road and Mueller Avenue. They found an adult male driver injured.
The man behind the wheel was hurt, but not seriously. He went to a local hospital for treatment.
His car had extensive front-end damage.
The road is back open at this time.
