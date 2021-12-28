DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur house fire is being investigated as suspicious, responders confirmed Tuesday.
A battalion chief said firefighters were called at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday to 1453 E. Main St. for a house fire. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the eaves of the roof and the second floor windows.
Crews entered and had the fire, which was found in a first floor hallway, out in the first 15 minutes of being on scene. Crews said the fire extended into a wall and went up into the second floor.
Investigators performed overhaul and checked for fire extension on the scene.
The residents were in the process of moving from the home. There was nobody home at the time of the fire.
An investigator from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal was called to the scene.
Responders estimated moderate smoke and fire damage to the building to carry a cost of about $10,000.
