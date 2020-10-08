DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Three juveniles admitted to setting a shed on fire in Decatur Thursday, firefighters said.
The structure is located at 1466 E. Orchard St. Crews said they responded at 4:16 p.m. Thursday to find the shed fully involved, with electrical wires down and arcing.
A press release from firefighters said residents reported seeing three neighborhood juveniles trying to start several fires in the area and reported them as suspects. Crews said the juveniles admitted to the crime when quested by Decatur firefighters and Decatur police.
Firefighters requested OSFM due to the nature of the situation. Crews cleared the scene at 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.