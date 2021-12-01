SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a business fire Tuesday night, according to the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 Facebook page.
The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. in the 500 Block of N. Dirksen Parkway.
Firefighters reported seeing heavy flames coming from the building. A WAND News was on scene and saw major damage to the roof.
The Springfield Fire Department shut down a portion of Dirksen Parkway while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.
This is a developing story, WAND News will update this story with information as it is provided.
