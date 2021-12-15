GAYS, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters said the tornado siren in Gays did not sound when it was supposed to as severe weather rolled through Illinois on Friday.
According to the Windsor Fire Protection District, technicians are working on the siren. They added officials are "doing what we can to keep our community safe."
Firefighters warned the public that forecasts call for extremely high winds to impact the area Wednesday night.
"Remain alert (and) keep yourself and your family safe tonight," responders said. "The tornado siren is a great asset when it functions as designed. Keep in mind though, each of us need to share in the responsibility of personal safety."
The public is reminded to stay safe and stay alert.
