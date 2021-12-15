Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.