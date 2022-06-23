SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Local firefighters are warning people to be cautious with fireworks as we head into the Fourth of July.
The Springfield Fire Department responds to over 20,000 calls a year. In June and July, many of those calls are about fireworks.
Firefighters said they are seeing an increase in firework usage.
“Over the past couple of years, firework usage at the home level has increased, so have injuries, so has damage,” said Captain James Price of the Springfield Fire Department.
He advises parents to keep kids away from any sort of firework, even sparklers.
“Basically what we are telling our kids to do is take a sharp stick, after we light it on fire, and then... run around, it's just not a good idea,” said Price.
According to Dr. Ted Clark, the Chief Medical Officer at Decatur Memorial Hospital, there are more than 9,000 firework related injuries in US emergency departments each year. These affect children the most.
“Typically, they occur around the 4th of July and the hands, the eyes, and the face are the most common areas of severe injuries,” Clark said. “Kids are affected more than adults and males are affected more than females.”
Dr. Clark, who is also an Emergency Physician, recommends protective eyewear for anyone who lights fireworks or comes close to them.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.