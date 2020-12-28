EFFINGHAM, IL (WAND) Firefly Grill, a farm to table restaurant in Effingham, says they are closing their doors until warmer weather comes again. With much deliberation, owners Kristie and Niall Campbell say to do curbside would go against their brand and mission of presenting an experience, not just food.
"[Doing curbside and delivery] was pretty demoralizing for the staff... it's kind of like putting on a play for an empty theater", says Kristie Campbell.
"It's been heartbreaking and devastating on some days not to be able to do what we love", Kristie said. Their employees were a big consideraton when deciding what to do to face the effects of the pandemic on the restaurant.
"There's so much that goes into all of it--We've been in communication with all of our employees weekly", Niall said. However, they are using this time away from the restaurant to grow the business and their relationships with family.
"[Normally] In the restaurant business we don't really get to slow down very much", Niall said. They are working on improvements for the restaurants so they will be ready when they reopen.
"I'm working on a lot of recipes, but we're going to be building out, we're actually going to be adding about 2500 square feet to our building", Niall said. In the meantime, they say you can support local businesses that have temporarily closed by purchasing gift cards, which some of their customers have already done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.