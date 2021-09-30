CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announce the first wave of grants from the Back to Business recovery program have been awarded.
Under the 521 grants, over $24 million has been provided to small businesses in 146 cities across the state supporting industries and geographies that suffered most during the pandemic.
More than half of the grants provided have benefited minority-owned businesses across Illinois.
The B2B program works to distribute $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for small businesses experiencing COVID-19 losses.
Eligible businesses are encouraged to apply before the October 13 deadline by visiting the DCEO website.
“I am excited to announce the first $24 million in Back to Business grants – just the beginning of our efforts to distribute over $250 million to small business owners across the state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This first wave of B2B funds will help over 500 of our state’s entrepreneurs rehire staff and cover operating costs – without owing a single cent back. And as Illinois rebuilds and recovers, we will continue to step up for our small businesses. They deserve to breathe easier and dream bigger – it’s our mission to deliver the funds and resources they need to do so.”
Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said, “These grants will be the bridge to economic stability for many of these wonderful businesses that are the backbone of our state’s economy and provide jobs and a positive presence in so many communities.”
The B2B program provides grants ranging in size from $5,000 to $150,000.
Applications for B2B grants will be accepted through October 13, 2021.
“To help the most vulnerable small businesses in Illinois recover from the pandemic, our Back to Business (B2B) program provides grants to assist with operational costs like payroll, rent, and working capital,” said DCEO Acting Director Sylvia Garcia. “Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership – we are working to accelerate the recovery of small businesses that are the backbone of our economy and a pathway to economic opportunity for so many Illinoisans. For any businesses out there who have yet to receive or who are still in need of assistance –the State of Illinois and our partners stand ready to help you apply for these funds before the October 13 deadline – awards are being made on a rolling basis, so don’t wait, apply today.”
The breakdown of the grants made thus far includes:
- 81 percent of funds provided for businesses which applied to the Business Interruption Grant (BIG) program, but did not receive funding
- 71 percent to businesses in disproportionately impacted areas (DIAs), or low-income zip codes that experienced high rates of COVID-19
- 66 percent to hard-hit industries, including restaurants and taverns, hotels, arts organizations, and salons
- Funds have primarily gone to the smallest businesses
- 54 percent going to businesses with revenue under $500,000 in 2019
- 74 percent going to businesses with revenue under $1 million
The first wave of grants targeted minority businesses that were hit the hardest. This includes 17 percent of grants made to Black owned businesses, 12 percent to Latinx owned businesses, 21 percent to Asian American or Pacific Islander (AAPI) owned businesses, and 1.2 percent to multiracial and/or Native American owned businesses.
On average, recipients of B2B grants experienced revenue declines of 39 percent last year.
The DCEO has invested $9 million in a comprehensive outreach model leveraging support from over 100 trusted, local organizations – “community navigators” performing outreach and technical assistance with applications.
According to the DCEO, to date, community navigators have conducted direct outreach to more than 125,000 unique businesses and have hosted hundreds of virtual and in-person canvass events.
To find a community navigator near you, please visit the DCEO website.
“My thanks to the State of Illinois for the thoughtfulness that went into the Back to Business program,” said Chris Setti, CEO, Greater Peoria EDC, a community navigator. “The experiences learned from earlier programs helped shape an opportunity that was straightforward and clear in its goals, especially in helping those who had not been helped before. The addition of a statewide network of Community Navigators helped to ensure that every business had an opportunity for help."
All business types and industries are eligible to apply for B2B, however, businesses in the following sectors will be prioritized: restaurants and taverns, hotels, arts businesses and organizations, and more.
Businesses with revenues of $5 million or less as well as those who did not receive an award during the BIG program also receive preference during the review period.
Additionally, businesses located within DIAs, are being prioritized, with more than $100 million in funds set aside for these zip codes.
“We are thankful for all of the hard work that the Governor and his team have invested thus far in designing and executing a huge, fast, and thoughtful grant program,” said Brad McConnell, CEO of Allies for Community Business. “We have much more work to do, and we look forward to serving thousands of additional small businesses throughout Illinois in the coming weeks.”
To be considered for a grant, applicants must demonstrate a reduction in revenue in 2020, compared to 2019, and annual revenues of no more than $20 million in 2019. Businesses must also provide two bank statements, a business owner ID, and federal tax returns for 2019 and 2020.
For more information on the B2B program, or for assistance with the application, please visit DCEO’s website.
