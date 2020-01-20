URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man is the first person in Champaign County to be arrested for possession of adult use cannabis in a vehicle.
The News Gazette reports the arrest happened Friday. Police said he lied about his name.
Brandon Turk, 24, was arrested a little after noon following a traffic stop, because his car did not have a front license plate.
Police said the officer could smell cannabis in his car so searched it found about two ounces in a plastic bag, a digital scale in Turk's sweatshirt pocket and $185 cash.
After he was taken to jail, police learned his real name and found that he has several outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court on 2018 and 2019 cases for theft, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under suspension, the News Gazette said.
Although recreational marijuana was legalized in Illinois Jan. 1, the new law specifies cannabis must be in a sealed, odor-proof, child-resistant cannabis container. Violation of the law is a Class A misdemeanor. Penalties range from probation to up to 364 days in jail.
Officials said Turk is also likely to be charged with felony obstruction of justice.
He is being held on a total bond of $22,500 in all his cases.