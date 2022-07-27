SANGAMON CO., Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced its first probable case of monkeypox.
The department said it is investigating a single case of monkeypox virus infection. The virus is reported an adult man who presented with symptoms to a health care provider. According to SCDPH, initial testing was completed on July 26, 2022, at an Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Laboratory. Confirmatory testing is pending at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Based on initial epidemiologic characteristics and the positive orthopoxvirus result at IDPH, health officials consider this a probable MPV infection.
SCDPH and IDPH said it is working closely with the CDC, the patient, and the patient's health care providers to identify individuals with whom the patient may have been in contact while they were infectious. At this time, SCDPH has not identified any additional cases in the county.
The case remains isolated and at this time there is no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, as monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus.
Since May 14, 2022, clusters of monkeypox cases have been reported in several countries that don't normally have monkeypox. On May 20, 2022, the CDC issued a Health Advisory regarding recent cases in the United States. As of July 26, 2022, the CDC reports 3,591 confirmed cases of orthopox/monkeypox across 46 States, including Illinois.
Monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious viral illness, which belongs to the Orthopoxvirus family, and typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last 2 to 4 weeks. Monkeypox is typically endemic to parts of central and west Africa, and people can be exposed through bites or scratches from rodents and small mammals, preparing wild game, or having contact with an infected animal or possibly animal products.
