CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The first residents have moved into their new homes in the Bristol Development.
Work on parts of the development is still continuing, but some families were able to move into finished homes on Saturday.
The redevelopment of the former Bristol Place neighborhood has been more than 12 years in the making.
It has been made possible through a partnership between the City of Champaign, the Housing Authority of Champaign County, and the project developer, AHDVS, LLC.
The development features new roads and sidewalks, 90 new housing units, and a community building.
It is located near the corner of Bradley Ave. and Market St. on the northern side of the city.
Former Bristol Place residents who met the tenant selection criteria for lease approval were offered the first chance to return to the new neighborhood.