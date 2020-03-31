SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - The current health pandemic forced a number of businesses to close down, but it's also forced a number of birthday parties to be canceled.
In Sherman, Cooper Damery was supposed to have this 3rd birthday party over the weekend, but his family made the decision to cancel because of COVID-19.
When Sherman, Williamsville and Riverton first responders heard of the cancellation, they took it into their hands to make sure Damery had a birthday surprise he wouldn't forget by parading past his house in fire trucks and police cars.
"We are so blessed and fortunate, especially during this time where EMT's and everyone is so busy to make time to do this for our family is truly a blessing," said Ashley Damery, Cooper's mom.
Chief Richard Edwards with the Williamsville Police Department said with everything around coronavirus he and the other departments wants to do something positive.
"We don't want to be apart of the negativity we want to be something positive in these kid's lives," he said.
Departments throughout central Illinois have stepped up to surprise kids. Clinton Fire Department asked families if their child has an upcoming birthday they would also like to help them celebrate.