DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A fishing tournament is scheduled for June 2020 in Decatur.
A press release from Crappie USA said a Crappie USA Tournament Trail event is set for June 13 on Lake Decatur. Local and traveling anglers will be able to compete for cash, prizes, and the chance to compete in the 2020 Crappie USA Classic.
Anglers interested in participating can have a team of up to a two people, with a third eligible to join if they are under 16 years old. Early registration can be done online here or by calling (502)384-5924.
Entry fees vary by the length of the tournament, Crappie USA officials said. All fees are posted on the website linked in the previous paragraph. Late entries will mean a $25 late fee.
Crappie USA Operations Manager Darrell Van Vactor told WAND-TV the tournament is still planned for its scheduled June date despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but steps will be taken to avoid crowds. Instead of a seminar that usually comes the night before the tournament, participants will visit the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel and receive rules information one at a time.
Late registration is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 12 at the conference center.
According to Van Vactor, the pandemic has forced Crappie USA to cancel nine tournaments this season. About half of them were rescheduled, while dates didn't line up to re-book the other half.
Anglers who participate must be American Crappie Association members. Sign up, which comes in various membership levels and includes an Outdoor Journal publication subscription, is available here.
Lake Decatur is 2,905 acres in size and is 23 feet deep at its deepest level.
Find more more about the tournament here.