DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Five Star restaurant in Danville has sold their property to the Dunkin Donuts Franchise.
The restaurant building is at 3216 North Vermilion St.
Five Star has been open for the last 13 years.
"We would like to thank our wonderful staff for their years of dedication, loyalty, and hard work. Without them, serving our customers would not have been possible. We wish the best of luck to the Dunkin Donuts business that is to come," Five Star posted.
Normal business hours will continue for Five Star until their last day. They will close for good on Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m.