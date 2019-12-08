Flu season starting early

(WAND) - Healthy officials say the winter flu season is starting at its earliest point in over 15 years.
According to the Associated Press, officials say there is a chance this flu season peaks much earlier than usual. The last time the last flu season started this early was from 2003-04.
Officials are saying that the type of virus that is causing most of the illnesses right now is a surprise version that usually doesn't pick up until later in the flu season. Flu season usually hits a peak in Februrary so some doctors are preparing for the worst.
Most of the high intensity patient reports have come from six southern states, from Texas to Georgia.
CDC reports show 170 million doses of the flu vaccine have been distributed, and recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated each season to protect against the influenza virus.