DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Enjoy the kick off of food truck season in Decatur with the Food Truck Frenzy, coming Saturday to Fairview Park!
The free event allows the public to show up at any time and visit any truck. There will be photo opportunities with superheroes and Disney characters, the Scovill Mobile Zoo, temporary tattoos and an opportunity to hike through the park.
Food trucks at this event will include:
- Allen's Concessions Grub Truck
- Diggity Dawgs
- Kona Ice of Decatur
- Notorious P.I.G. BBQ
- Highway Heartburn
- Pig Out Concessions
- Truckin Good Food LLC
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
