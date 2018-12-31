CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) The former youth basketball coach sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually assaulting three minors has formally asked to withdraw his guilty plea and has asked a judge to reconsider his sentence.
On June 26, Barry Wolfe pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault. At an August sentencing hearing, Judge Brien O’Brien sentenced Wolfe to 15 years on each count to be served consecutively.
In August, Wolfe sent a letter to the judge asking to withdraw his guilty plea.
In a formal motion to withdraw the guilty plea filed Friday, Wolfe and his attorney argue that Wolfe “did not knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently plead guilty.” Specifically, they argue Wolfe did not know the four counts included mandatory consecutive sentences until shortly before the June 26 hearing at which he pleaded guilty.
In the formal motion to reconsider the sentence, also filed Friday, Wolfe and his attorney argue the sentence was excessive.
“The sentence imposed is not in keeping with the Defendant’s past history or criminality, age, mental history, medical condition, family situation, economic status, education, occupation or personal habits,” they wrote in the motion.
Wolfe is due in court for a hearing January 3.