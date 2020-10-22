DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Ed Culp, a former police chief of the Decatur Park District, is running for a Decatur City Council seat.
Culp announced Wednesday he will push for one of three city council seats that will be on the April 2021 ballot. David Horn, Chuck Kuhle and Pat McDaniel currently hold those seats.
Culp has a history in law enforcement. He spent 20 years working in the Macon County Sheriff's Office before leaving that role and becoming chief of the Decatur Park Police - a position he held from 2015 to 2018.
He is now the director of training at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center.
Culp said he plans to help Decatur progress if he is elected.
