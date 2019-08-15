SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A former Springfield school leader accused of theft is facing new charges.
Court records show Adam Lopez, who used to be vice president of the Springfield School Board and was fired in September from Country Financial, is facing two additional theft counts. He was previously charged with two theft counts, three for financial exploitation of the elderly and another for financial exploitation of a person with disabilities after a November arrest.
Lopez pleaded not guilty to those earlier counts in December 2018.
According to police, Lopez took unauthorized control of over $1 million people entrusted him to look after as an investment professional. He was “intending to deprive such individuals permanently of the funds,” investigators said.
Family members of Lopez, including his uncle, aunt and cousin, filed lawsuits against him and Country Financial. The aunt and uncle claimed he was part of a scheme to “deceive and defraud” them of $800,000 or more in retirement savings.
For the previous charges, he could face as much as 30 years behind bars if found guilty. The new theft charges could mean another two to five years.
As WAND-TV previously reported, the FBI took over the investigation into Lopez in mid-October of 2018.