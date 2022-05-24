CONTENT WARNING: Details and photos in this story might be disturbing to viewers.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County are currently caring for four dogs in need of an animal rescue.
According to the HSDMC four dogs were recently removed from a Decatur home by Macon County Animal Control. All four dogs were severely matted and suffering from flea infestation resulting in skin infection. Some matting so bad, the skin fell off when mats were removed.
The HSDMC reports three of the dogs spent an entire day with local veterinarian and staff, first being sedated as they were too painful to handle, getting shaved, exams, and blood work.
One of the dogs is said to have some serious eye issues and is being monitored and reevaluated regularly.
The fourth dog was rushed into emergency care on Saturday, but due to a fractured tail, possible spinal fractures, severe bone loss thru her body, and the overall severity of her injuries and poor condition, age, etc., she was humanely euthanized by the veterinarian.
The remaining dogs are not currently up for adoption, as they still need lots of veterinary care and medications to help heal and treat any illnesses and injuries.
The HSDMC comments "We rarely post the negative side of animal rescue, but feel that public awareness is essential in some cases—a reality check that animal neglect and abuse does occur right here in our community."
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.