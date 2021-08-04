SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Public Health will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations at six locations at the Illinois State Fair August 12-22, 2021.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be available for free at the following six locations:
LOCATION
DAYS
HOURS
Illinois Building
August 12-22
9am – 5pm
Happy Hollow and Main Street
August 12
Noon to 8 pm
August 13-22
10 am – 6 pm
Brian Rainey Avenue
(by the AFL-CIO Pavilion)
August 12
Noon to 8 pm
August 13-22
10 am to 6pm
Avenue of Flags
(across from the Grandstand Box Office)
August 12-22
Noon to 8 pm
4-H Lane
August 12
Noon to 8 pm
August 13-17
10 am to 6 pm
Livestock Center on 8th Street
August 18-22
10 am to 6 pm
COVID-19 testing will also be available at all vaccination locations except the Illinois Building.
A photo ID and insurance card are required.
Proof of immigration status is not required.
The J&J vaccine is only authorized for individuals 18 years and older.
More information about COVID-19 vaccine can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq.
