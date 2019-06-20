(WAND) – Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut this weekend to celebrate the Apollo 11 moon landing.
A company release says a new product – Original Filled Doughnuts – will be available at select Illinois Krispy Kreme stores on June 22 as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the landing. The doughnut filling can either be Classic Kreme or Chocolate Kreme.
Springfield is the only location on that list in central Illinois. The full list of locations is available here.
The offer is valid only on June 22 and there is a limit of one doughnut per customer. The offer can’t be used online or at grocery or convenience stores. Krispy Kreme says the offer is only available while supplies last.