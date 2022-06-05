CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Unit 4 Schools will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:
Bottenfield Elementary (1801 S. Prospect); Mon-Thurs (6/6/22 - 7/8/22); Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m-Noon
Centennial High School (913 Crescent Dr.); Mon-Thurs (6/6/22 - 7/8/22); Breakfast 8:30-11 a.m.; Lunch 11a.m.-2 p.m.
Jefferson Middle School (1115 Crescent Dr.); Mon-Fri (6/6/22 - 7/8/22); Breakfast 8-9 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m.-Noon; Thurs-Fri (7/14 & 7/15) and (7/21 & 7/22)
Stratton Elementary (902 N. Randolph); Mon-Fri (6/6/22 - 7/22); Breakfast 8-9 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m.-Noon
Westview Elementary (703 S. Russell); Mon-Fri (6/6/22 - 6/30/22); (7/15/22 - 7/22/22); Breakfast 8-9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m.-Noon
All sites are closed on 7/4/22. All meals must be served and consumed onsite.
