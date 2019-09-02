DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Every morning and every night, Mickey Closs would get notifications on Facebook from her group of friends. However, there's been a void going through social media.
"We talked about our day, every day (and) throughout the day," Closs said. "That's what I wake up and cry to every single morning so far."
It is a reminder that she will not receive messages from her friend, Sheila Brooks. Brooks died in a car crash in Iroquois County during the Labor Day weekend.
Jannae Sullivan is also part of the group chat. She shared how their last day spent with each other was at the Illinois State Fair.
"She never got [video] us coming down the slide, but it was so funny," Sullivan laughed. "We laughed so hard. We had tears in our eyes."
It is moments like that she said she will forever hold on to. Sullivan and Closs described their as selfless and caring. They applaud her for her community service. Brooks was involved in the Coalition for Kids and Heroes Helping Heroes.
"It didn't matter. She helped anybody," Closs said.
Her random acts of kindness set an example for them to carry on. They said people can best honor her memory by paying it forward and giving back to the community.