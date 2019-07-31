DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The owner of Fuji Japanese Steakhouse said the restaurant will be closed for an unknown time.
This comes just a week after Fuji was closed again by the Macon County Health Department.
According to the statement, owner Kevin Wong became very ill in February and was unable to work. Wong was then re-diagnosed with stage three cancer again in March. He believe he could continue to run the restaurant. However, he said he was wrong and "broke my promise to the community."
Wongs full statement was released on Wednesday on the restaurant Facebook page.
Fuji will be closing July 31st for an unknown period of time. We will use this time to fully repair maintenance issues, re-evaluate management, overhaul cleaning workflows and look for solutions. The last six months has been very challenging. In February, I became very ill and unable to work. Then, I was re-diagnosed with stage 3 cancer again in March. The management and staff was put into chaos in already turbulent times. At the time I believed that I could still manage the store remotely however I was wrong and broke my promise to the community. This community has been wonderful and I am sorry to have disappointed Decatur after the city gave me a second chance. The financial damage after the first closure and then my health are challenges too large for me to overcome. I should have done a better job to recognize the problems earlier, but my mind was preoccupied with my cancer battle. It is best that I step down as the managing partner and close the store for a brief time to reorganize and find new leadership. I want to thank all of my employees for all of their hard work and dedication. Thank you to all of you that have come to Fuji and enjoyed my restaurant over the last 9 years. It has truly been my joy to serve you.
- Kevin Wong
In both closures the health department cited several issues that caused the restaurant to be closed on July 25 and on December 18, 2018.