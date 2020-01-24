FRANKLIN, N.C. (WAND) - A North Carolina funeral home said they will use a therapy dog to comfort grieving families.
The Macon Funeral Home shared on their Facebook page that Mochi will be their newest staff member. The dog loves to sleep and loves people. She’s an eight-week old Bernese Mountain Dog.
"We hope she will become a member of our grief support team and make therapy visits to those in need with her mom, Tori McKay," the Facebook post said.
According to a blog about Mochi, she will make visits to the funeral home when families request her. She will also make visits to nursing homes in the evenings a few days a week.
"There is just so much research to support the benefits of having animals available during times of grief, and our community is very much in need of grief support," the blog read.
Mochi will get proper therapy dog training when she is six months old, according to her handler.