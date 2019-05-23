MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) -Funeral and visitation services will be held for a Mattoon High School student who drowned.
16-year-old Dominic Walker died May 16 in Decatur.
Walker went missing from his home on West King St. in Decatur. He was reported missing by his father, Adam Walker, who said Dominic was watching Netflix when he went to bed at 3:30 in the morning Saturday. When he woke up, his son was gone and the back door of the house was wide open.
His body was found by a fisherman in Dreamland Lake in Fairview Park in Decatur Thursday.
The Coroner's office determined his cause of death to be drowning.
A funeral for Walker will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at Schilling Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Dominic was a sophomore at Mattoon High School.
He had Asperger’s and ADHD, but his family said it never kept him from doing the things he loved.