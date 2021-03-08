DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A garage was destroyed and a shed caught fire Monday in Decatur.
Firefighters said the first crews on the scene in the 1900 block of Florida Court saw a garage fully engulfed. The fence behind the garage was also fully engulfed and some fire was reported on a shed in another yard.
Multiple backyards had burn marks after the fire. The only damage to the house where the garage was located was multiple broken windows due to heat.
There were no injuries.
A cause has not yet been determined.
