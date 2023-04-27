(WAND) — Dozens of Macon County residents said their garbage bills have skyrocketed over the past few months. The hike came after a Canadian-based environmental service company bought up 16 American garbage companies.
Jeanie Shuemaker said she's never paid much attention to her garbage bill.
"It was very shocking! We didn't really give our garbage bill a lot of thought until it started going up," Shuemaker told WAND News.
But that all changed when Toronto-based Green for Life (GFL) aquired Peoria Disposal Company and its affiliates last January.
"As soon as GFL took over our bill went up— it doubled," Shuemaker explained.
Shuemaker said she was paying about $45 every three months, now her bill has tripled.
"We are not NYC, we are not Detroit or Chicago, we don't make the kind of money they do in those towns. We're used to a $40-50 garbage bill every 3 months," Shuemaker added.
Her bill shows an increase in service charges, along with new environmental and equipment fees. It all adds up to more than $152.
"When gas prices go up, my garbage bill goes up, I'm left with less money in my bank account. Whereas they're just raising their prices, raising their prices— they're not going home with anything less in their pocket," Shuemaker told WAND News.
She's worried the charge could be even higher next billing cycle after a note on her most recent bill.
"In their notes it says, 'due to price increases, your bill may be higher next month,'" Shuemaker explained.
She's now reaching out to county officials to see if they can take any action to protect customers.
"I do have an email out to the county board to get this topic put on their agenda at some point," Shuemaker said.
GFL is a licensed waste company in Macon County. Click here for a full list of garbage providers.
A representative from GFL could not be reached for comment. GFL is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.
