GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A local school district is mourning the loss of a student killed in a recent car crash.
Officials with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley CUSD No. 5 said junior Colin Bane died in a car crash on Wednesday, May 18.
Bane is the son of Melissa and Brian Bane, who live in rural Ford County. He is a brother to Clayton (GCMS Class of 2018) and a brother to Cale (Class of 2025).
"The entire GCMS community is mourning the loss of one of our kids," a district statement said. "Please keep the Bane family, our students, staff, and community in your thoughts during these trying times."
