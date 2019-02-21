SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - The giant slide at the Illinois State Fairgrounds is now under contract to be sold.
The slide is expected to remain at the fairgrounds, according to Amy Raftis, Facilities Manager and Security Officer at Prairie State Bank & Trust.
The financial institution said it came into owning the slide earlier this year and that it did not seek out ownership of the slide.
While the slide was listed at an asking price of $135,000, Raftis declined to say how much the slide sold for. She did say the buyer is from out of state and that the deal is expected to be completed the first week of April.
The giant slide was built in 1968. We're told more than 16,000 riders went down slide last year.