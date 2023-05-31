(WAND) — A 17-year-old Gibson City Melvin Sibley student has died in a car crash in rural Ford County.
GCMS Schools Superintendent, Jeremy Darnell made the announcement that Colin Kristensen of the class of 2024 died in a car crash on Tuesday.
The announcement described him as "an amazing young man who was active in a diverse set of activities from athletics, Agriculture and FFA, and was incredibly talented in the technical aspects of our performing arts programs."
