DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Cookie lovers across central Illinois only have to wait one more week to grab a box of Girl Scout Cookies.
Sales start on February 4 and girls across central Illinois are preparing their sales plans. The sales help fund a variety of programs within the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois including camping trips, leadership programs and philanthropy projects. But the impact of the life lessons they learn can also last a lifetime.
"The cookie program every year is really the launch of the meatiest part of the Girl Scout program," said Pam Kovacevich, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois. "It is the entrepreneurship program and within that we are teaching girls business ethics, communication skills and goal setting. It really is the foundation of the Girl Scout program."
The Girl Scouts are also debuting a new cookie this year. The Adventurefuls will feature a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel crème and a hint of sea salt.
To purchase cookies this season visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618* or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app. The app is available for free on iOS or Android devices and will help you find cookie booths in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.