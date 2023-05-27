DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Golden Nugget Danville Casino announced it would open Saturday, May 27.
The Golden Nugget Danville Casino announced the doors would open at 4 p.m.
In a release sent Saturday morning, Jimmy Wilmot, President of Danville Development said,"We are excited to take the next big step in the process, and open our casino to the over 21 public. We are incredibly thankful of the hard work and support of the Danville Community, Greater Vermilion County and the State of Illinois, especially the efforts of the Illinois Gamin Board. Without all these agencies and their representatives' efforts we wouldn't be here today."
The casino will open Saturday, May 27 4 p.m. to Midnight. Sunday, May 28 4 p.m. to Midnight. Monday, May 29 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and be closed Tuesday, May 30.
Starting May 31 temporary casino hours are 4 p.m. to Midnight daily, expect for Sunday and Tuesday. The hours on Sunday are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Golden Nugget Danville will be closed on Tuesdays.
The Golden Nugget Danville plans to have a grand opening, but those details will be released later.
The casino said it is still looking to fill several positions, like administrative assistants, slot attendants, cooks/chefs, security officers, wait staff, EVS attendant, cage cashiers, maintenance techs, bartenders and more. To learn more, click here.
