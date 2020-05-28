ILLINOIS (WAND) - Goodwill stores in Illinois will soon open their doors for business, Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries announced.
The organization said each of its 15 stores in central Illinois will be back open June 2, but will follow new guidelines that enforce social distancing and safety as the state moves into Phase 3 of Gov. JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan. The stores will have reduced hours, which run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Goodwill Outlet Store in Jacksonville is the only Land of Lincoln store to have a different opening date. It will resume business on Monday, June 15.
“We are pleased to be welcoming our customers back into our stores,” said Ron Culves, Goodwill President & CEO. “We are equally happy to bring our employees back to work to serve our mission of helping others, and while we are anxious to reopen, we want everyone to know we have taken extraordinary measures to safeguard the health and safety of our customers and employee teams.”
Goodwill plans to have occupancy limits. Signs will be placed to remind customers of this change.
The company will require all customers and employees to have on face coverings in stores. Plexiglass guards are now installed at each store register.
Goodwill employees will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and regularly sanitize washrooms, countertops and often-touched surfaces.
In addition, all fitting rooms are closed, but Goodwill is offering customers a 48-hour return period after purchase, as long as they bring a receipt and the price tag is still attached.
Goodwill is using a "touch less" donation system to ensure safety. See the press release attached to this story for more information.
