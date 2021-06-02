Savoy, Ill (WAND) – Central Illinois Republican lawmakers are demanding Governor Pritzker stick to a 2018 campaign promise to reject unfair legislative redistricting maps.
In Savoy, those lawmakers called the new maps “an absolute mockery” and “just insane.” Governor Pritzker said on Tuesday he had not reviewed the maps.
State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet, told reporters the use of American Community Survey Data (ACS) under counts population throughout the state. Rose urged the governor to wait until census data comes out later this year. Democrats drew state legislative maps using ACS data but are waiting to draw Congressional maps using census data.
“These redistricting maps slice neighborhoods and communities so the Democrats can do one thing. To maximize their political power,” said Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois.
Governor Pritzker has fired back recently saying Republicans have never introduced their own map proposals.
“They (Republicans) simply sit and they cross their arms and said they really didn’t want anything to do with the process,” Pritzker stated.
