SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced new guidelines and restrictions for youth and high school sports amidst the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.
This includes school sports, park district sports, travel clubs, private leagues, recreational leagues, and sports centers.
The restrictions do not apply to college and pro sports in Illinois.
Sports will be divided into risk levels, high, medium, and low.
Tennis, baseball, and golf are considered low risk under the guidelines.
Basketball, volleyball, and soccer are considered medium risk.
Football, hockey, and lacrosse are considered high risk.
There are then levels of activity allowed at each risk level. There are four levels of activity.
Level 1 would mean only no-contact practices and training will be allowed. Level 2 would mean intra-team scrimmages are allowed with parental consent for minors, but no competitive play. In Level 3, intra-conference, intra-EMS-region or intra-league play is allowed and there may be state or league championship games allowed for low risk sports only. In Level 4, tournaments, out of conference/league play, and out of state play are allowed. Championship games would also be allowed in level 4.
The guidance takes effect Saturday, Aug. 15.
Based on current conditions, lower risk sports can be played at levels 1, 2, and 3. Medium risk sports can be played at levels 1 and 2. High risk sports can be played at level 1.
IHSA will announce specific plans for the different sports later Wednesday afternoon.
More will be listed on the IHSA website.
