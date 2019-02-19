SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill Tuesday morning that will bring the statewide minimum wage from $8.25 to $15 an hour.
It was one of Pritzker's top campaign promises, a gradual hike.
Governor Pritzker signed the bill around 11 a.m.
The state House voted 69-41 to send the Senate-approved plan to Pritzker.
Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, California, and the District of Columbia all have adopted laws to increase the base wage to $15. Illinois would reach the mark in 2025.
Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa offer the federal minimum wage of $7.25. Missouri offers $8.60, a wage scheduled to increase to $12 by 2023.
The legislation will increase Illinois' minimum wage from $8.25 to $9.25 on Jan. 1; to $10 on July 1, 2020; and $1 each Jan. 1 until 2025.