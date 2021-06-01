ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois appears set to fully reopen from the pandemic on June 11 after comments made by Gov. JB Pritzker Tuesday.
The governor was answering questions after a speech at the Illinois Capitol Tuesday afternoon when he said the state will reach Phase 5 on June 11. This is the final reopening phase in the state's plan.
Phase 5 allows all sectors of the economy to fully reopen. Businesses, schools and recreation will be resuming normal operations.
Festivals, conventions and large events can take place with the final phase. Click here to see more about what Phase 5 will mean.
There will be new safety guidance and procedures in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.