DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker announced a new mental health initiative at the Farm Progress Show. According to Pritzker, the Farm Family Resource Initiative Pilot Program is here to stay in Illinois.
"Our Farm Family Resource Initiative Pilot Program has been a resounding success. Our work has only just begun though. That program is moved out of its pilot phase and will be an ongoing part of our budget," said Pritzker.
The program provides telehealth, and now text and email options. Along with six free telehealth visits for those in need.
The state is teaming up with SIU to help provide mental health resources and keep services available across the state.
In addition to the state's initiative, the FFA is teaming up with the 'Rural Mental Health Grant Program'. Youth will use a stepping stool to raise awareness for services. Pritzker says the group of teens and young adults understand how important mental health is. Youth in the FFA will work to help break the stigma behind getting help.
"Today I couldn't be happier to announce a innovative initiative additional grant program. To provide our communities with grassroots outreach to help break down the stigma of accessing mental health services," said Pritzker.
This initiative covers all 102 counties in the state. State officials say they'll continue to work to improve and expand mental health services, especially for rural families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.