DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker paid a visit to a health care provider Thursday in Decatur.
His morning visit to Crossing Healthcare was meant to see the organization's COVID-19 outdoor testing and vaccination drive-thru site in action. The governor said he was excited for the trip.
"As a Federally Qualified Health Center, they provide primary care in underserved areas," Pritzker said. "Thank you for serving your all of your neighbors."
Crossing has been offering a drive-thru testing clinic on the northwest end of the Crossing Healthcare campus, located at 990 N. Water St. Testing opened on Dec. 1, 2020 and is available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
There is no cost to be tested, but patients are asked to show their health care information. Appointments can be scheduled online here to lessen wait times.
