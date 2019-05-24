DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – At least three Decatur buildings were found with curse words and symbols on them Friday.
A WAND-TV crew captured video and photos of the buildings, located on East Cantrell Street. At least two of the buildings with the graffiti were houses that appeared to be vacant.
The writing on those buildings came with at least one swastika. The station also saw “KKK” written next to a curse word.
The third building was a larger one situated across the street from United Discount Liquor (737 S. Jasper St.).
WAND-TV reached out to police and learned officers did not believe a report for this graffiti was on file. It’s possible the damage has not been reported to law enforcement.