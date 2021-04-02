SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A grain elevator has collapsed after catching fire in Sangamon County, firefighters said.
The Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union said on Facebook the fire happened in the 4400 block of W. Jefferson St. in Bradfordton, which is just west of Springfield. A caller reported a fire on the top floor of a grain elevator.
Crews reported the structure was collapsing at about 3:45 p.m. Friday. Multiple power lines were down in the area.
Responders wanted multiple tankers to be dispatched.
At about 3:50 p.m., the union said an engine would start to attack a building next door that was about to ignite. At 4 p.m., crews said the building was fully involved and multiple hand lines and ladder trucks were in use. Crews were establishing a water shuttle at that time.
A collapse zone has also been established.
The call came in at about 3:30 p.m., according to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell. No injuries were reported as of 4 p.m.
Campbell said there was a fully involved office and grain bin in the fire.
At 6 p.m., Ameren Illinois was on the scene disconnecting those power lines. Firefighters from multiple departments, including Springfield, were on the scene putting out hot spots.
Jefferson was closed in both directions as authorities responded.
