VANDALIA, Ill. (WAND) - A celebration of history is returning this June to the Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site.
The Grand Levee celebration, which runs June 17-18 in 2022, is happening in memory of the grand receptions that happened in the 1800s to honor government dignitaries and important visitors when Vandalia was the seat of Illinois' state government. The 2022 event is free and open to the public.
On Friday, June, 17, the public can experience an old-fashioned ham and bean dinner, funnel cakes, kettle korn, pork rinds and lemon shakeups from 5 to 7 p.m. Visitors can also listen to bluegrass music performed by the Salt Creek String Band.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, there will be demonstrations, the selling of wares and a children's area with fun period games, along with a petting zoo and an egg-toss game sponsored by Clint Simpson State Farm. There will be free trolley rides of historic Vandalia happening, sponsored by the Vandalia Historical Society.
Visitors will also be able to take in a display by the 17th Missouri Company G., U.S. Volunteer Infantry, and performances by the Dulcimer Guy and an old-time medicine show by Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie.
Finally, free portrait silhouette cuttings will be offered by Sweet Silhouette until 2 p.m. Saturday. Members of the Fayette Art Connection will be on site for live painting demonstrations.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.