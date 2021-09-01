SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield announced the Back to Business Grant Program is open and accepting applications.
On Aug. 11, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the Back to Business (B2B) Grant program for businesses and not-for-profit organizations impacted by COVID-19. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said this is an opportunity for businesses to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You have to have that funnel of supportive services and that's what the State of Illinois has provided," he said.
The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce reported the $250 million grant program is similar to the Business Interruption Grant (BIG) in 2020. The B2B will prioritize businesses who did not receive assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program or the State's BIG grant program.
"Small businesses are the backbone of Illinois' economy and through our Back to Business Grant Program, we will help businesses and communities rebuild and put Illinois back on track for robust economic recovery," shared Aly Grady of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
Businesses in the hardest-hit industries throughout Illinois, as well as those located in disproportionately impacted areas, will be prioritized for the funding. Grady said they've already received applications.
"We are not waiting to the end of the program. They are being examined, so they being processed as soon as possible," Grady said.
Innovate Springfield will offer assistance to businesses needing additional help with the application process.
The deadline for the application is in October. However, city leaders suggested businesses apply as soon-as-possible, before the money runs out. To apply and learn more, click here.
