(WAND) - When you mow your lawn in the warmer months, you're warned to keep streets clear of grass clippings.
One of the largest threats these clippings pose is to motorcyclists. They can be slick or have oil or chemicals on them.
There are precautions a person can take to keep the road clear.
"One of the things you can do is you could cut the grass, you could point the mower toward the road, but then as soon as you're done, you could be out there with a blower, and if you're cutting your lawn regularly, you could blow the clippings back in a way where you don't see them on the lawn, but they're not left on the roadway<' said Jason Abraham, an attorney and managing partner with Hupy and Abraham, SC.
In the fall, leaves are a similar risk, Abraham said. Leaves should be bagged up instead of being raked into piles on the curb.
