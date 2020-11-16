SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Greater Springfield Interfaith Association's annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will be held virtually this year.
The service will take place on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
This year's theme is 'Gratitude and Hope Amidst…'
Special guest speakers will include Rabbi Arthur Stern, from Temple Israel, Dr. Richa Pandey representing the Hindu community, Dr. Didar Singh representing the Sikh community, Rev. Dr. Kathleen Wright pastor of St. Paul AME Christian Church, and Shauna Summers, LCPC speaking on behalf of indigenous peoples in this country.
The evening will also feature other musical and poetic performances and will top off the evening with the presentation of the Humanitarian of the Year award.
The award will go to a local group that has demonstrated genuine compassion in such a way as to elevate human dignity in the wider Springfield community.
The event is open to the public via Zoom invitational link, which can be obtained by sending a request to info@chiaracenter.org
