CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Greenup man was arrested for First Degree Murder.
According to Illinois State Police, Lonnie L. Glidewell, 57, of Greenup was arrested for the death of Colton L. Oakley, 36, of Westfield.
ISP said on August 20 at 9:23 p.m. it responded to homicide investigation in Greenup. Authorities found Oakley with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home on County Road 1300 North in Cumberland County.
On August 22, 2022, the Cumberland County State's Attorney's Office charged Glidewell with First Degree Murder. Glidewell is currently in the Cumberland County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond.
