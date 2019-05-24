DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A pair of brothers involved in the shooting death of a Decatur man were found guilty Friday.
A trial lasting five days ended in guilty verdicts against 33-year-old Darelle D. Fox and 29-year-old Joseph D. Fox. The two men could face a sentence as long as life in prison for the murder.
The shooting of 36-year-old Demesheo M. Lovelace happened on July 2, 2017 in the 1000 block of South Water Street. Police say the Fox brothers and Shawn Eubanks, 25, chased down and killed Lovelace on that date, following him to a wooded area behind Greenwood Cemetery as he tried to escape them.
According to officers, all three men were hiding in a North Calhoun Street house on July 9 before they were arrested.
Joseph Fox will be in court for sentencing on July 25, followed by Darelle Fox on July 30. Eubanks is scheduled to be in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 6.
Stephanie Babb, who is charged with obstructing justice in connection to the Lovelace shooting, will be in court for disposition hearing on June 5.