DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man who stole tools from Habitat for Humanity Restore in Danville is headed to prison.
The crime happened on July 24, 2018. Police say they stopped a car at around midnight that night and found three suspects, along with a “large amount” of power tools. Zachary Holt, 31, along with 36-year-old Damyen McGrown and 29-year-old Natosha Perhay were arrested.
In total, the tools were valued at about $4,200. The suspects are accused of forcing their way into the business, which is located at 422 N. Vermilion St.
Holt pleaded guilty to theft Monday, The News-Gazette reports, and will serve three years in prison.